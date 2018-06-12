What's worrying Icasa about the delay in applying new data rules?

Icasa spokesman Paseka Maleka confirmed on Monday that the implementation of the new rules, which were meant to come into effect last Friday, had been delayed pending a court hearing.

Cell C and the other industry players had approached Icasa requesting an extension of the date of implementation of the regulations. Cell C had requested six months extension to comply with the regulations. The regulator refused to grant the extension saying "granting such an extension would not be in the public interest."

Cell C subsequently approached the High Court in Johannesburg on urgent basis to postpone the implementation of the regulations.

"Icasa has decided that it will defend the application by Cell C and to this end, has resolved to postpone the effective date until the matter has been heard and pronounced upon by the court. During this intervening period licensees will not be penalised for non-compliance," said Maleka.

"It is important to note that the end-user and subscriber service charter amendment regulations of 2016 was necessitated by the general concerns about, amongst others, the unfair business rules imposed by licensees in the provision of data services to consumers. In particular, the regulations seek to grant consumers relief against expiry of data bill shocks occasioned by lack of transparency on out-of-bundle charges and other rules which are prejudicial to consumers," he said.

The effect of the extension would be that consumers will continue to be "prejudiced by the continued application of the impugned business rules".

"This would mean consumers will for the foreseeable period of the extension not be able to carry over their unused data and will continue to be charged high out-of-bundle rates without their consent, " said Maleka.

Cell C said it had advised the regulator that while it was fully committed to complying with the regulations, it was impossible to meet the proposed timeline.

"To fully implement the necessary changes across its entire product suite, intensive development and numerous system changes will need to be made followed by rigorous testing before Cell C can offer this [new regulations] to its customers.

"As a result, Cell C and its vendors are technically not able to meet the deadline set by Icasa. Cell C’s billing and other technical platforms are highly complex and rely on one another to operate effectively which means that a change in one system often results in changes being required in other systems. Furthermore, changes to the billing system require a cycle of development to ensure rigorous governance and control measures are met… To do this effectively, without disrupting the customer and causing unforeseen consequences, Cell C expects that it will need at least six months to properly comply," the company said.

It said it was relieved by the "industry-affecting order of the High Court to suspend the implementation date of the end-user and subscriber services charter regulations".

