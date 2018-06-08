Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DATA REGULATION

Cell C's last-minute court bid puts new data-expiry rules on ice

Operators have at least two more weeks of breathing room - and possibly longer, if the court grants an extension

08 June 2018 - 05:04 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa’s) new data expiry rules, which were meant to come into effect on Friday, have been placed on ice pending the outcome of a court ruling.

Icasa refused a request by mobile operators that they be given another six months to prepare for the regulations, though Cell C has asked the courts for an extension.

Icasa published the end-user and subscriber service charter regulations in early May and said operators would have to be compliant from Friday, June 8.

That gave telecommunications companies a month to update their systems so that they could send notifications to consumers about data bundle use and let customers roll over unused data.

Licensees would also no longer be allowed to charge out-of-bundle rates for data when it is depleted — unless they had consumers’ consent.

Icasa declined an extension request from at least two mobile operators – including Cell C – "in the public interest", it said on Thursday.

But Cell C filed an urgent application at the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday to postpone the implementation of the rules. The court ruled on Thursday that other mobile operators had 10 days to submit answering affidavits, and that Cell C would have another five days to respond thereafter.

That means operators have at least two more weeks of breathing room before the high court makes a ruling.

Icasa was also barred from penalising companies for noncompliance until the matter was resolved in court.

The regulator said it would oppose Cell C’s application. It said an extension would subject consumers to unfair business practices for longer.

Data-expiry rules do not faze MTN

The potential impact of regulations on growth is however a big risk, says analyst who remains largely bullish about services provider
Companies
1 month ago

Data rules will be a challenge for Vodacom

A sudden awakening on the part of regulators comes amid public frustration and increasingly populist rhetoric
Money & Investing
15 days ago

Data network operators to roll over consumers’ unused data, says Icasa

The Independent Communications Authority of SA wants to ensure consumers are not obliged to default to the significantly higher out-of-bundle data ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Power struggle at Eskom as unions threaten to ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Eskom digs in its heels about no wage increases
Companies / Energy
3.
Steinhoff shares jump on lifeline from creditors
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Unions livid as Eskom sticks to its 0% offer
Companies / Energy
5.
Theo Botha chases Sanlam to catch up on voting ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.