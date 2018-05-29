MTN Ghana kicks off its initial public offering

MTN kicked off the initial public offering (IPO) of its Ghanaian subsidiary on Tuesday.

The mobile network hopes to sell up to 35% of its regional unit’s shares ahead of its listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to comply with localisation requirements.

MTN Ghana is expected to have a market capitalisation of about 10-billion cedi, about R27bn at Tuesday’s exchange rate of R2.71 per cedi. MTN Ghana’s revenue for 2018 is expected to be 4-billion cedi, and is forecast to grow to 5.4-billion cedi in 2020.

Its net profit is expected to be 718-million cedi in 2018, and is forecast to grow to more than 1-billion cedi in 2020.

The minimum amount to be raised for the offer to be deemed successful and for the listing to proceed is about 350-million cedi, which represents about 10% of the total offer size. Given the objective of targeting a broad base of Ghanaian investors, allocation to non-Ghanaian investors is restricted to 5% of the 4.6-billion shares MTN Ghana is offering.

MTN said the offer was expected to close by end-July.