Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Ghana kicks off its initial public offering

29 May 2018 - 13:15 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

MTN kicked off the initial public offering (IPO) of its Ghanaian subsidiary on Tuesday.

The mobile network hopes to sell up to 35% of its regional unit’s shares ahead of its listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to comply with localisation requirements.

MTN Ghana is expected to have a market capitalisation of about 10-billion cedi, about R27bn at Tuesday’s exchange rate of R2.71 per cedi. MTN Ghana’s revenue for 2018 is expected to be 4-billion cedi, and is forecast to grow to 5.4-billion cedi in 2020.

Its net profit is expected to be 718-million cedi in 2018, and is forecast to grow to more than 1-billion cedi in 2020.

The minimum amount to be raised for the offer to be deemed successful and for the listing to proceed is about 350-million cedi, which represents about 10% of the total offer size. Given the objective of targeting a broad base of Ghanaian investors, allocation to non-Ghanaian investors is restricted to 5% of the 4.6-billion shares MTN Ghana is offering.

MTN said the offer was expected to close by end-July.

Cell C moving to MTN’s network from Vodacom

SA’s third-largest operator is ending a network-sharing deal with Vodacom that has been in place since 2001
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: The brands that Africa admires the most

Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng talks to Business Day TV about Top 100 Best Brands in Africa survey
Companies
1 day ago

MTN to start selling more than 30% of its Ghana business from next week

MTN is listing the stake on the Ghana Stock Exchange to meet conditions agreed to with the government in 2015, when it got the right to use ...
Companies
5 days ago

Benin lets MTN chief return

The West African state allows Stephen Blewett to return after reaching an agreement on frequency fees
Companies
6 days ago

Why MTN is SA’s most valuable brand

Telecoms firms and banks dominate the annual most valuable brand contest, with Capitec making a strong showing
News & Fox
6 days ago

Nigerian bourse expects MTN listing to be transformational

Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema says the listing has the potential to bring a new class of participants into the market
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa Retail investors to pay R500m to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC board plans to examine controversial Ayo ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom no longer on ‘chopping block’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Telkom to develop properties
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.