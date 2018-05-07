Data-expiry rules do not faze MTN

Excelsia Capital analyst Mark Narramore, who is largely bullish on MTN, said the potential impact of the rules on data growth was "a big risk".

Shuter, however, said parts of the regulations were "very sensible — things like notifications for customers, we do a lot of that already… but we will have to understand it all in a bit more detail".

MTN, which cut its headline out-of-bundle data price to 60c a megabyte in November 2017, had been "working pretty consistently" in recent years to encourage customers to use data bundles. It was also largely prepared for the new regulations, he said.

"We’re in reasonable shape. In markets where we’ve very aggressively brought the out-of-bundle rate down, we’ve discovered that the recharges are very resilient and so in other markets it’s not had such a big impact," Shuter said.

In 2015, Nigerian regulators had made a similar move to Icasa’s by ruling that consumers would have to opt into out-of-bundle rates.

"That gave us a couple of weaker quarters and then the in-bundle [offering] came through and passed the total revenue of where we’d been a couple of quarters before, so we do believe the situation is manageable and we’ve made the moves we need to."

While there were uncertainties about how the new rules would affect usage, MTN saw "a lot of headroom for growth in data" in SA, Shuter said.

"We see relatively low penetration of active data customers on the total base, we see relatively low levels of utilisation and very little Wi-Fi substitution outside of the main metros."

Lower out-of-bundle rates had not weighed materially on MTN’s revenues in the three months to March, Shuter said.

"Generally, money has come through in other categories so I don’t think we would say it’s made a significant impact on [revenues]," he said.

Service revenues in SA grew slower than expected in the first quarter, though margins grew. The local business increased service revenues 2.5%, while margins lifted 150 basis points compared with a year before.

Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager at Sentio Capital, said the South African revenue result was "a bit weak", although the growth in prepaid and postpaid subscriber numbers would likely boost revenue growth in future quarters.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za