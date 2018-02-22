Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label doubles its first-half net profit

The telecoms company acquired shares in Cell C and smartphone distributor 3G Mobile during the period under review

22 February 2018 - 11:14 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Blue Label Telecoms more than doubled its net profit in the six months to end-November, after acquiring shares in Cell C and smartphone distributor 3G Mobile.

Net profit rose to R1.4bn, from R563.96m year ago, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Blue acquired 45% of the Cell C, which is mulling a public listing, for R5.5bn. In the same review period, it also acquired 3G Mobile for R900m.

Blue, which distributes prepaid products such as airtime and electricity, grew its revenue 2% to R13.2bn after expanding its distribution channels.

Amounts generated on what it called "PINless top-ups" increased by R1.2bn to R4bn, from R2.8bn.

Net commissions earned on the distribution of prepaid electricity rose by R21m to R124m. This flowed from an increase in revenue generated on behalf of the utilities from R6.9bn R8.4bn.

