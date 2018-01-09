Conservative James Damore files discrimination suit against Google

San Francisco — The engineer who was fired by Google after he criticised its diversity policies claims in a lawsuit that he and others at the internet giant were harassed over their conservative political views.

James Damore filed a class-action complaint on Monday after setting off a firestorm in August with a 10-page memo blasting Google’s "left bias" for creating a "politically correct monoculture".

He alleged that the presence of women is celebrated because of their gender and that white men were mocked with boos at company-wide meetings.

"Google’s open hostility for conservative thought is paired with invidious discrimination on the basis of race and gender, barred by law," according to the filing in state court in San Jose, California.

"Google’s management goes to extreme — and illegal — lengths to encourage hiring managers to take protected categories such as race and/or gender into consideration as determinative hiring factors, to the detriment of Caucasian and male employees and potential employees at Google."

Damore’s lawyer is Harmeet Dhillon, a civil rights lawyer who has taken on cases that push back against the Bay Area’s progressive tendencies.

She was on President Donald Trump’s short list to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in March, before the president ended up nominating a different attorney, according to press reports.

"We look forward to defending against Mr Damore’s lawsuit in court," Google said in a statement.