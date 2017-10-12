Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom withdraws cautionary on government possibly selling its stake

There was a possibility that the state’s 39% interest in the telecoms group could be used to bail out SAA

12 October 2017 - 10:43 Andries Mahlangu
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Telkom share rose to a two-week intraday high on Thursday, after the telecoms group withdrew its cautionary notice.

The cautionary related to a potential sale of the government’s 39% interest in the company, valued at R11.8bn at current prices.

Cash-strapped state-owned airline SAA was tipped to be in line to benefit from the proceeds of the sale.

"Telkom is not aware of any current decision taken by the government with regards to its shareholding," the company said in Thursday’s statement.

The share price was up 0.62% to R56.81 in midmorning on the JSE, giving Telkom a market value of R29.8bn.

ANDILE KHUMALO: Telkom beats SAA on development dividend as well

Telkom has been the backbone of South Africa's telecommunications industry for many years
Opinion
1 month ago

No more work for KPMG until Irba probe is done, Telkom says

Telkom, SA’s largest landline operator, will not award any new business to KPMG’s local unit pending the outcome of an investigation into the firm by ...
Companies
2 days ago

SAA said to have hired turnaround expert with a proven track record

Incoming CEO Vuyani Jarana has had talks with British industry veteran Peter Davies, who returned Air Malta to profit and started Caribbean Airlines
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Alarm as Eskom tops list of tender benders
Companies
2.
Reserve Bank probing Bank of Baroda after Outa ...
Companies
3.
‘SA could have bought Emirates for the money ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
PSG plans several listings
Companies / Financial Services
5.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.