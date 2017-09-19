Organic growth and acquisitions lift EOH’s revenue

Technology services group EOH on Tuesday reported a 16% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R8.32, which was in the middle the range it provided in its recent guidance.

Net profit was up 26% to R1.17bn in year to end-July, with all underlying businesses contributing to profit growth.

EOH segments itself into IT services, software, IT infrastructure, IT technologies and business process outsourcing.

Revenue for the period was up 21% to R15.5bn, mostly as a result of organic growth but also complemented by some acquisitions.

"The technology sector remains resilient in a very tough economic environment and EOH sees continued growth for the foreseeable future in SA, the rest of Africa and the Middle East," the company said in a statement.

But EOH has had a rough ride on the market so far this year, tainted by allegations of government tender irregularity, which the company had consistently denied.

The allegations coincided with the recent departure of long-serving CEO and founder Asher Bohbot.

The share price has dropped 37% to R103.73 on the JSE in 2017, heading for its first annual decline since 2008.

The company declared a dividend of R8.32 per share, which was up 16% on a year ago.