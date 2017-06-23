How Neotel’s CE plans to implement its fixed-line goal

Neotel’s new CEO, Kyle Whitehill, is aiming for 15%-20% growth in enterprise clients in the next year in his efforts to reposition the company as a formidable player in the fixed-line market.

Whitehill joined Neotel in May after spending 15 years at Vodafone Group.

His appointment came after Liquid Telecom Group and Royal Bafokeng Holdings completed a R6.55bn acquisition of Neotel. Liquid Telecom Group is part of the Econet group of companies.

Liquid Telecom plans to rehabilitate the struggling Neotel. It has 5,000 business customers and about 100,000 consumer clients.

Since his arrival in May, Whitehill said, he had met some of Neotel’s key business clients, many of whom wanted the group to be stronger and sustainable. "Our ambition is to pick up a strong position in the fixed-line market," he said.

Neotel would invest significantly in its fixed-line network, improve the quality of its existing wireless network, strengthen its customer service and provide competitive pricing, Whitehill said.