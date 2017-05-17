Vodacom seeks partner for fibre

Vodacom will enter into a joint-venture fibre network roll-out partnership in a move that will ramp up its expansion into the highly competitive market.

It has so far connected more than 21,000 homes and businesses with fibre.

Vodacom’s fibre roll-out plans suffered a setback when its proposed deal with Neotel failed in March 2016. It had aimed to add 1-million fibre-optic connections.

Vodacom said fibre was critical to the group realising the full potential associated with the increasing move to a digital-based economy.

CEO Shameel Joosub said the group was talking to different parties and would finalise the partnership in the coming months. In recent years, Vodacom has diversified into new areas to offset the declining revenue from voice.