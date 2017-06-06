Datatec partners with Synnex in $830m deal

Datatec said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell 100% of Westcon Americas to Synnex for $800m.

The JSE-listed ICT group would further sell a 10% equity interest in Westcon International to Synnex for $30m, in a deal that would be settled in cash and shares.

After the announcement, Datatec shares were up 26% to R64.49 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R13.5bn

Westcon Americas constituted 48% of Westcon-Comstor’s global revenue in the 2017 financial year, with the balance coming from Westcon International.