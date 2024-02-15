New CEO to lead Coca-Cola’s mega JSE listing
Sunil Gupta is currently the CFO of Coca-Cola’s Bottling Investment Group, which manages the group’s bottling network
15 February 2024 - 12:54
Consumer goods major Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) says its incoming CEO, Sunil Gupta, will lead its delayed mega initial public offering (IPO) on the JSE.
Gupta is currently the CFO of Coca-Cola’s Bottling Investment Group, which manages the group’s bottling network...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.