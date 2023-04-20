JAMIE CARR: Chinese lap up the luxury

The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
LVMH: Living in a lot of luxury
If you were asked to consider what might be Europe’s most valuable company, your mind might wander over some German industrial powerhouse, maybe a financial services giant or a purveyor of hi-tech weaponry to Middle Eastern autocracies with more oil money than friends. But all those thoughts can rapidly be returned to the box as the gong in question goes to LVMH, the French luxury goods giant whose aggressively priced and heavily branded handbags, scarves and hooch are the main prize for every aspirant consumer in Guangzhou...
