Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff sets aside €100m for lawsuit amid ‘complex debt talks’

Group is engaging with the parties to reach a settlement in new action, but it’s early stages, CEO Louis du Preez says

31 July 2022 - 17:02 Katharine Child

Multinational retailer Steinhoff, whose long-term debt exceeds €9.5bn (R161bn), says ongoing repayment negotiations are complex as many lenders are involved, and it faces one more legal battle.

In a webinar that was cut short by technical problems on Friday, the company updated the market about its debt pile that exceeds its asset value...

