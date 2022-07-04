PODCAST | Consumer confidence plummets to three-decade low

Consumer sentiment is at an almost 30-year low in SA. This is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, FNB’s chief economist, to discuss the results of the consumer confidence index (CCI), compiled in collaboration with the Bureau for Economic Research.

Last week it was reported that consumer sentiment in SA had dropped to its lowest level in more than three decades during the second quarter of 2022 as a result of a major deterioration in the country’s economic outlook.



Listen in here: