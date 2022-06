Ukraine war has upped the ante over wasteful EU energy habits

As the war in Ukraine has disrupted international energy markets this year, the EU’s dependency on Russian oil and gas has made reforming wasteful habits more urgent.

“It has put the spotlight on the fact that energy savings are crucial to achieve energy independence ... and [that] energy efficiency policy has not been prioritised enough,” said Arianna Vitali, secretary-general at The Coalition for Energy Savings, a Brussels-based nonprofit.

EU countries have some of the world’s oldest housing stocks, with buildings accounting for more than a third of the bloc’s carbon emissions. Half of residential buildings in most EU countries were built before 1970 when thermal regulations kicked in. The EU now plans to renovate 35-million residential buildings by 2030, out of a total of 119-million.

Insulating homes better so that they absorb and lose less heat is a key way to economise on energy.

Insulating attics and roofs alone can save up to 14% of residential heating energy, according to the think-tank Buildings Performance Institute Europe.

The type of housing in some EU countries is another challenge. In Ireland, for example, single-family homes make up 80% of residential buildings, while in Spain and Estonia apartment blocks dominate.

Applying for renovation permits for multiple-occupancy buildings can run into legal and administrative barriers.

Spain is one country that has sought to address such bottlenecks, adjusting property laws in 2021 to lower the share of votes needed by joint property owners to kick-start a retrofit to a simple majority

“This is naturally simpler and easier to achieve than higher thresholds,” said Monika De Volder at BEUC, a Brussels-based NGO that defends consumer rights in the EU.

Finding the right information is crucial for starting renovation projects at home. To help with this, energy efficiency campaigners are calling for local authorities in European cities to set up “one-stop-shops” — virtual or physical spaces where homeowners can find everything they need to know for energy-saving upgrades.

EU countries have set aside money from their Covid-19 economic recovery funds for energy efficiency, ranging from about 3% in Hungary to 25% in Luxembourg, according to Bruegel, a European economics think-tank.

Trained staff

Spain has said it will invest in one-stop-shops, while Austria plans to provide advisers for low-income households. BEUC emphasises that consumer support initiatives such as these need to have enough trained staff to succeed.

In Brussels, Wastiaux said a new website called Homegrade, set up to answer questions about renovation projects, is already overloaded and he has been waiting for help for four weeks.

Another way of getting the message across about energy savings is via front-line workers. BEUC’s STEP project trained social workers, nurses and volunteers to advise people at risk of energy poverty on low- to no-cost measures to make their homes more energy-efficient.

The project ran across Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Britain over the past two-and-a-half years. More than 1,000 front-line workers were trained, 16,000 consumers received energy advice, and cumulative investments in sustainable energy were calculated at €400,000, according to BEUC.

As energy and food bills rise faster than wages amid what is becoming widely dubbed a “cost of living crisis”, BEUC says its model could be easily and cheaply exported to other countries.

Home improvements

Affordability is another obstacle for energy-efficiency home renovations — but BEUC says green financing schemes can be a way to support households wanting to make the shift.

Buyers could qualify for them when purchasing a property that has a top energy performance rating, for example, or by making home improvements, such as swapping single-glazed windows for thicker ones or installing a heat pump.

In Britain, Nationwide offers a cash rebate of £500 on property purchases with a top-rated energy performance certificate (EPC), while Barclays gives a lower interest rate on mortgages for new-builds with a top EPC.

Yet BEUC points to a skills gap in the banking sector on sustainable, green options.

“Lenders need to be trained and equipped with relevant offers, and to properly factor in the advantages of improved energy efficiency that leads to improved financial resilience [and a] lower risk of default,” said Guillaume Joly, a sustainable buildings expert at BEUC.

Transport is another area where consumers can make savings.

With US petrol pump prices hitting highs, the IEA has suggested reducing speed limits on motorways by 10km/h, working from home up to three days per week, car-free Sundays in cities, and cutting the cost of public transport.

But the challenge of changing habits remains one of the biggest obstacles to energy efficiency — something that economic shocks can catalyse.

In Denmark, the oil crisis of the 1970s kick-started an energy efficiency revolution, said Dan Jorgensen, the Danish climate and energy minister, speaking at this month’s IEA conference on energy efficiency in Sønderborg.

Yet when it comes to climate action, media attention often spotlights large supply-side projects, such as offshore wind power, while personal energy savings are largely invisible, partly because they are nerdy, he said, calling for more awareness.

“Instead of filming wind farms, journalists should visit a normal Danish home, sit in the nice warm living room and film a thermostat,” he said.

Thomson Reuters Foundation