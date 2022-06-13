PODCAST: How SA consumers are responding to rising meat prices

Pienaar says sales figures from Eskort indicate that hard-hit consumers have increasingly turned to cost-effective options such as viennas and polonies, as well as liver or bacon spread for their choice of protein.

By end-March 2022, demand for its viennas and spreads had spiked as much as 11.4% and 15.2% year on year, respectively, as households have sought to add more affordable meat alternatives to shopping baskets.

Eskort supplies several major retail chains, such as Shoprite, targeting low- and middle-income consumers.

In the chicken market, AMIE is calling for the urgent removal of trade tariffs on all poultry products, a three-year moratorium on any new tariffs, as well as supporting the removal of VAT “to ensure cash-strapped consumers will still be able to afford this critical source of protein”.

Matthew, who is also a contributor to information forum ChickenFacts, says the price of chicken has increased by 10% every year for the past 10 years. He argues that a removal of tariffs alone could translate into a 33% decrease in prices on bone-in chicken pieces and between 18%-20% on chicken offal.

“We are facing a chicken price tsunami due to rampant inflation, global food and commodity shortages, the state of the economy post Covid-19, the impact of the war in Ukraine on global food security, the escalation in fuel, transport and electricity costs, increasing trade tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, and the fact that wages are decreasing and unemployment is increasing,” says Matthew.

Topics of discussion include: how inflation has affected the pork and chicken markets in SA; factors driving up prices for meat; the balance of imports and exports for chicken and pork in SA; the move to cheaper protein options for consumers amid rising prices; and an outlook for the sector.

