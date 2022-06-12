ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales take spotlight as cost-of-living crisis bites
Economists expect contraction in retail sales for April as consumers have less to spend
12 June 2022 - 17:57
SA’s retail sales are likely to have contracted further in April month on month, reflecting a cost-of-living crisis.
Higher inflation and interest rates are starting to erode consumers’ disposable income, leaving less to spend on food, clothes and other items...
