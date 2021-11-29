Black Friday shoppers spend less as Covid-19 dents demand
29 November 2021 - 19:06
Consumers spent less money online during this year’s Black Friday, with the average basket size dropping 22% to R784.99 year on year, according to PayU SA, which tracked everything from the late-night shopping patterns and payment methods to basket size.
Black Friday, which is rooted in the US tradition and is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, has become a global phenomenon in recent years with consumers snapping up big discounts that retailers put up to boost sales...
