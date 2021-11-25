Features Bring on Black Friday Analysts expect a bounce-back in Black Friday sales this year — not a recovery to pre-pandemic levels, but a definite step up on last year. And omnichannel retailers are likely to be the big winners B L Premium

Retailers are expected to bring in about R11.3bn in additional sales this month as consumers make the most of Black Friday deals, bringing total forecast sales for November to R109.9bn.

General dealers are expected to capture a 55% (R6.2bn) share of that R11.3bn, according to research from the Bureau of Market Research (BMR) on behalf of Capital Connect, a division of fintech company Connect Group. Retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods are expected to ring up nearly R2.8bn in additional sales, while hardware, paint and glass retailers are forecast to generate about R973m in extra value. Household furniture, appliance and equipment retailers are expected to bring in close to R904m in additional sales...