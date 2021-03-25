National Fragile alcohol industry warns fourth ban will be devastating BL PREMIUM

Wine industry body Vinpro, which is arguing that Western Cape provincial authorities should have the power to make alcohol legislation during the state of disaster, will have its day in the high court in Cape Town on April 28 and 29.

The organisation has taken President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of co-operative governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Western Cape premier Alan Winde to court, arguing that provincial authorities are best placed to decide on when and if alcohol restrictions are needed. ..