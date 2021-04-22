Richard Brasher: the exit interview
Pick n Pay's outgoing CEO laments SA's culture of blame, but praises its unique generosity
22 April 2021 - 05:00
If Richard Brasher had had his way, perhaps it wouldn’t have taken almost nine years to restore what was once retail royalty in SA to something finally approaching its storied past.
"It’s a lot harder to do things quickly here," the Englishman tells the FM...
