TRUST PAYMENT Spur considers next move as loss in tax case shocks legal fraternity Central to the case was R48m paid into a trust by the restaurant group in 2005 as part of a share scheme

Restaurant group Spur has lost a long-running tax battle at the Supreme Court of Appeal in a judgment that has shocked senior lawyers, with Spur still seeking legal advice on whether it should approach the Constitutional Court.

Speaking in light of this judgment, multiple lawyers confirmed to Business Day that there is a “long-standing concern about the quality of tax judgments at the appeal courts”...