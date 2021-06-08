Companies / Retail & Consumer Lancaster still pursuing R12bn Steinhoff claim Investment unit of Jayendra Naidoo rejects Steinhoff statement that it’s abandoned legal action BL PREMIUM

Lancaster 101 has rejected claims that it has withdrawn its R12bn legal case against Steinhoff, saying it continues to pursue the matter in court..

On Monday, it was reported that Lancaster had abandoned legal action against Steinhoff’s settlement offer to dozens of aggrieved shareholders, removing one of the stumbling blocks to closing a chapter in the country’s biggest accounting fraud. ..