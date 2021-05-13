Companies / Retail & Consumer Mr Price favoured by UBS as clothing stock pick Survey suggests the retailer will attract more customers than rivals BL PREMIUM

UBS Investment Bank has picked Mr Price as its top retail stock, saying its analysis of SA’s apparel chains shows that clothing retailers offering value will attract more customers in 2021 compared to their more expensive rivals.

The bank favoured the clothing store among listed apparel retailers as Mr Price earned the highest percentage of share of wallet — the amount an existing customer spends regularly on a particular brand rather than buying from competing brands — among consumers aged under 35, outperforming rivals in online sales. Shoppers voted its clothes among the most trendy and affordable. ..