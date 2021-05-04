What to do next for existing SAB Zenzele shareholders

SAB Zenzele Kabili will be listed on the BBBEE segment of the JSE to facilitate liquidity and broaden ownership to other BBBEE investors, including qualifying SAB employees, through a new employee stock ownership plan.

SAB Zenzele was scheduled to unwind in March 2020, with SAB Zenzele Kabili envisioned to launch shortly thereafter.

However, restrictions driven by Covid-19 prevented the necessary shareholder scheme meeting from taking place, when beneficiaries would have voted regarding payouts and reinvestment options.

The SAB Zenzele board and SAB recognised that the postponement would have a negative impact on the expected cash flows of shareholders, which had been worsened by the pandemic.

The board subsequently resolved, together with SAB, that each SAB Zenzele retailer shareholder would be paid a cash amount equal to 77.4% of the calculation of its right and entitlement from the unwind of SAB Zenzele, less applicable costs and taxes. This cash payment, which amounted to R3.49bn, took place in April 2020.

If Zenzele Kabili becomes operative, it will be listed on the BBBEE segment of the JSE on May 28 2021. From this date, anyone wanting to buy shares must be a qualifying Black person in terms of the BBBEE Act and can acquire them through a JSE broker or any trading platform they may already use.

The remaining entitlement of SAB Zenzele retailer shareholders is therefore 22.6% of the calculation of their right and entitlement from the unwind of SAB Zenzele, as at the date of the unwind, adjusted for inflation over time.

In a video address to shareholders, SAB Zenzele chair Dr Penuell Maduna announced that the scheme meeting would now take place on May 10 2021, in a digital environment where beneficiaries would vote regarding reinvestment of this portion.

Those who reinvested into SAB Zenzele Kabili would become global shareholders, receiving 25% in dividends annually, without having to wait 10 years before being able to sell shares or be paid out. SAB Zenzele Kabili Offer shareholders would be able to trade immediately after listing.

“We all want to build a prosperous future for ourselves and our families. At SAB, we understand that this takes hard work and good partnerships,” said Maduna. “SAB Zenzele Kabili Offer is set to be our biggest success yet, and, despite these tough times, it’s time for a new scheme for new dreams and ownership for all.”

This article was paid for by SAB Zenzele Kabili.