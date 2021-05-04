Companies / Property

Equites ups distribution and eyes further growth

04 May 2021 - 08:55 Karl Gernetzky

Equites Property Fund, whose tenants include SA retailers such as Shoprite, says its focus on blue-chip tenants with long leases has paid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The logistics-focused property fund collected almost all of its rent, as well as raising its payout to shareholders...

