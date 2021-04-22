News Leader
WATCH: What weighed on Pick n Pay’s annual results
Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s annual results
22 April 2021 - 09:20
Pick n Pay had essential status during hard lockdown, but restricted trade on cigarettes and alcohol at various times during the year cost the retailer R4bn in lost sales.
This, along with R200m spent on retrenchment costs, led to a 21.4% decline in the retailer’s annual headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Pick n Pay CFO Lerena Olivier.
