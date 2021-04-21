Companies / Retail & Consumer State must be more transparent about vaccines, Pick n Pay’s Gareth Ackerman says The Pick n Pay chair criticised a decision to ban alcohol sales for four days over Easter, and called for more clarity on decision-making BL PREMIUM

The chair of SA’s second largest retailer, Gareth Ackerman, is concerned about the slow pace of the vaccine rollout in this country.

“The longer it takes, the longer South Africans remain unprotected from this terrible virus, and the greater the risk of a third wave, and the possibility of new virus variants emerging.” ..