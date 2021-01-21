Will new Pick n Pay CEO Boone prove his worth?
SA retailers might be gung-ho about local goods — not so much CEOs. But Pick n Pay reckons it got the right guy
21 January 2021 - 05:00
Retailers may be under pressure from the government to buy local, but Pick n Pay has again gone offshore to find its head honcho, Netherlands-born Pieter Boone.
Boone takes over from British national Richard Brasher, who had planned to leave after seven years in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now