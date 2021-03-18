News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 ate into Libstar’s annual earnings
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about how the group has coped during the pandemic
18 March 2021 - 08:57
The Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on consumer goods group Libstar with the company reporting a 55% plunge in annual normalised earnings as its food division, which supplies restaurants, felt the sting of lockdown measures.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg about the outlook for the group.
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about the group as SA anticipated a third wave of infections
Or listen to the full audio:
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.