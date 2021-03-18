Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Covid-19 ate into Libstar’s annual earnings

Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about how the group has coped during the pandemic

18 March 2021 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on consumer goods group Libstar with the company reporting a 55% plunge in annual normalised earnings as its food division, which supplies restaurants, felt the sting of lockdown measures.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg about the outlook for the group.

Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about the group as SA anticipated a third wave of infections

Or listen to the full audio:

