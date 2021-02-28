Companies / Retail & Consumer Job cuts at Woolworths fashion business very small, says CEO Roy Bagattini Bagattini says the retailer aims to redeploy employees in growing divisions, such as e-commerce BL PREMIUM

The number of jobs that have been cut in the Woolworths fashion and home division is very small, according to CEO Roy Bagattini.

Business Day has learnt that Woolworths embarked on a restructuring process in which jobs in the ailing clothing division were shed. ..