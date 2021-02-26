LETTER: Reforms that will help the economy

Much has been written about the need for major structural reform to move our economy to a growth pattern and provide jobs for the ever-increasing number of unskilled and semi-skilled people in our workforce.

I offer a simple set of changes.

Reduce the minimum wage by 10% in each of the categories set out in the legislation.

Require all enterprises, companies and individuals in the private sector to adhere to the minimum wage requirement but be allowed to employ and discharge staff on the basis of one month’s notice without being required to justify the decision to any third party.

Prohibit the withdrawal of all balances held by former or current employees in any pension or provident fund.

Robert Stone

Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.