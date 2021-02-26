Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reforms that will help the economy

Reduce wages and allow staff to be discharged without any reasons given, for a start

26 February 2021 - 16:26
Unemployed people wait for work in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY
Unemployed people wait for work in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY

Much has been written about the need for major structural reform to move our economy to a growth pattern and provide jobs for the ever-increasing number of unskilled and semi-skilled people in our workforce.

I offer a simple set of changes.

Reduce the minimum wage by 10% in each of the categories set out in the legislation.

Require all enterprises, companies and individuals in the private sector to adhere to the minimum wage requirement but be allowed to employ and discharge staff on the basis of one month’s notice without being required to justify the decision to any third party. 

Prohibit the withdrawal of all balances held by former or current employees in any pension or provident fund.

Robert Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Asda targets 5,000 jobs in online shopping push as new owners set to take control

Employees at Britain’s third-largest grocer will be asked to retrain in new roles or risk losing their jobs
Companies
22 hours ago

Jobs catastrophe will take years to fix, says economist

Drop in number of employed people amid Covid-19 pandemic was almost 1.4-million while jobless rate rose to 32.5%
Economy
3 days ago

Nearly 66,000 new applications for special Covid-19 relief grant

Pressure to extend that and other relief grew when the government tightened level 3 lockdown restrictions late in December
National
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa’s sense of reality ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Public sector wage bill savings ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: In the footsteps of Zuma with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Corporate tax cut could have ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Steinhoff case helps courts to get clarity on ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron’s aides target UK finance jobs in bid to boost EU

World / Europe

ALAN WINDE: Cape uses innovation to tackle two crises, and small wins are ...

Opinion

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: US does not make it easy for immigrant entrepreneurs

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.