Special Reports budget 2021 XHANTI PAYI: Billions spent, so where are the jobs? The government needs to move beyond its big business bias if it wants its job-creation initiatives to be successful BL PREMIUM

As finance minister Tito Mboweni this week announced yet more money to flow into efforts to create employment, one may have been reminded of the saying: "You can lead the horse to the water, but you can’t make it drink."

This is because the government has spent billions on employment — and on youth employment in particular — with little to show for it...