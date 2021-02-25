budget 2021
XHANTI PAYI: Billions spent, so where are the jobs?
The government needs to move beyond its big business bias if it wants its job-creation initiatives to be successful
25 February 2021 - 06:00
As finance minister Tito Mboweni this week announced yet more money to flow into efforts to create employment, one may have been reminded of the saying: "You can lead the horse to the water, but you can’t make it drink."
This is because the government has spent billions on employment — and on youth employment in particular — with little to show for it...
