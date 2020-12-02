Companies / Retail & Consumer

American Airlines to make short flight with Boeing 737 MAX to prove its safety

The best-selling jet was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes but airlines are stepping in to place orders for the MAX

02 December 2020 - 14:45 Tracy Rucinski
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Dallas — Boeing’s 737 MAX is to make its first public demonstration flight with members of the media since being grounded over fatal crashes, as one of its biggest customers, American Airlines, seeks to prove it is safe for passengers.

The flight, on Wednesday, from the airline’s base in Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, comes weeks before the airline’s first commercial flight on December 29, and is part of a PR effort by the planemaker and airlines to rehabilitate the jet’s image after a record 20-month ban.

Boeing said it had no comment on the American flight and that it would not have staff aboard. The planemaker has said that airlines will take a direct role in demonstrating to passengers that the 737 MAX is safe.

Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes five months apart killed a combined 346 people, marking the industry’s worst safety crisis in decades and a huge setback for US aviation regulatory leadership.

Wednesday’s flight marks the first time anyone besides regulators and industry personnel have flown on the MAX since the grounding. In November, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared it to fly. Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is planning a similar high-profile event for the redesigned MAX this month, with cautious hopes to fly its first commercial flights as soon as next week, a representative said.

Smooth return?

A smooth return to service for the MAX is seen as critical for Boeing’s reputation and finances.

The US planemaker is bracing for intense publicity from even routine glitches by manning a 24-hour “situation room” to monitor every MAX flight globally, and has briefed some industry commentators on details on the return to service, industry sources said.

Airlines and leasing companies have spent hundreds of billions of dollars buying the latest upgrade of the 737, the world’s most-sold aircraft.

But families of some of the crash victims in Indonesia and Ethiopia have protested the return to service, saying it is premature before a final investigative report on the second crash has been released.

The PR efforts are designed to highlight software and training upgrades the FAA has said remove any doubt about the plane’s safety.

Boeing toned down its original plans for the plane’s eventual return as the crisis dragged on longer than executives expected, scrapping a high-profile publicity campaign which had included a ceremony in the Seattle area and a tour using an Oman Air 737 MAX, industry sources said.

A Boeing representative declined to comment.

Meanwhile, in a vote of confidence, airlines are stepping in to place orders for the MAX, with Alaska Airlines agreeing to lease extra MAX jets last week, and Ireland’s Ryanair expected to top up MAX orders as early as this week.

Reuters

SEATTLE TIMES: Wobbly Boeing makes hard decisions

With its viability in question, the focus should be on factors that build long-term resiliency
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Cough test dummies may have final word on whether we can fly

For the past four months, human-like mannequins simulating aerosolised coughs have been flying around the world to see where and how any virus is ...
World
2 months ago

Emirates posts $3.8bn loss as virus reduces air travel to a trickle

The Dubai-based carrier has recovered about a sixth of its pre-pandemic network with the Emirates Group also cutting about 26,000 jobs
Companies
2 weeks ago

Boeing 737 MAX gets first step in approval from EU to start flying

The EU Aviation Safety Agency has published a proposed airworthiness directive with the FAA, calling it the most scrutinised aircraft in history
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank sees years of pain ahead
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa’s reputation at risk after breach of client ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Remgro offers to buy R805m of RCL Foods shares to ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Comair to start flying again with a change of ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Redefine mulls distribution options as it faces ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Boeing 737 MAX gets first step in approval from EU to start flying

World

Boeing 737 MAX grounding is over amid new FAA certification requirements

World

US poised to approve Boeing’s 737 Max for takeoff

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.