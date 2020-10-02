News Leader
WATCH: How the government can help carmakers
Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa talks to Business Day TV about the reduction of taxes on new vehicle purchases
02 October 2020 - 09:03
The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has asked the government to reduce taxes on new vehicle purchases as part of a proposed stimulus package for the industry.
Business Day TV spoke to Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa about what these measures will mean for carmakers.
