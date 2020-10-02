Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How the government can help carmakers

Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa talks to Business Day TV about the reduction of taxes on new vehicle purchases

02 October 2020 - 09:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has asked the government to reduce taxes on new vehicle purchases as part of a proposed stimulus package for the industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa about what these measures will mean for carmakers.

