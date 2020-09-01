COMPANY COMMENT
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar salary worth it
While management pay hikes have been deferred, Mitchell Slape’s take-home swells whenever the rand dives
01 September 2020 - 19:47
Massmart was at pains in its annual results to point out that it has deferred its management taking pay increases in this tough economic climate, but the only disclaimer they didn’t add is that CEO Mitchell Slape earns in dollars.
He is an expatriate from the US and the company’s annual report says he earns in his home currency.
