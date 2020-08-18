Walmart’s soaring online orders may end without more US stimulus cheques

New York — Walmart has benefited from soaring online orders and a market-leading grocery business through the pandemic, but with federal stimulus cheques no longer buoying consumer spending, tougher times could lie ahead.

The retailer’s comparable sales growth slowed in July as the impact of the government relief programme waned, according to CFO Brett Biggs. A consumer survey from analysts at Stifel found that three out of four Americans have already spent a chunk of their stimulus cheques.

“Comparables were not as strong in July as stimulus dollars had likely been spent by then,” Biggs said on Tuesday in an interview after the company reported second-quarter earnings. “Consumers are still spending money but not at the pace they were in the middle of the quarter.”

Walmart, like other essential retailers who remained open during the pandemic, has enjoyed a tailwind from stimulus cheques that Americans started to receive in mid-April, which they spent on everything from bicycles to board games while stuck at home. But as the US Congress continues to debate the size and timing of further stimulus spending after the initial round ended, Walmart’s lower-income customers could get squeezed.

“The outsize gains experienced over the past few months may be starting to ebb,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli said in a note.

The slowing demand dampened enthusiasm for an otherwise strong quarter, as comparable store sales, a key indicator of retail performance, beat analysts’ estimates with an increase of 9.3% for US Walmart stores. Revenue of $137.7bn in the quarter ended July 31 also topped expectations.

The shares rose less than 1% at 9.37am in New York. Walmart had gained 14% for the year by Monday.

Online sales

The retailer’s US e-commerce sales rose 97% in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of nearly 60%. The coronavirus has catalysed online purchases, and Walmart has been a primary beneficiary thanks to its revamped website and a new partnership with Shopify to bring more merchants into its fold. The retailer also recently merged its two main shopping apps to generate more non-food sales online.

“We started where we left off last quarter — general merchandise continued to be really strong through the quarter,” Biggs said.

The world’s largest retailer is parlaying its low prices, ubiquitous store network and improved website to capture a big share of pandemic-fueled spending on food and other household essentials. It’s also looking to take a page from rival Amazon’s playbook by starting a subscription service later this year.

Walmart is planning to introduce the programme, dubbed Walmart+, to help it hold on to the millions of new shoppers it has picked up during the pandemic. CEO Doug McMillon said on a conference call on Tuesday that the company is nearing the launch and will share more information “when appropriate”.

Walmart said gross profit margins in the quarter widened by 63 basis points as it sold more non-food items that deliver better profits, with demand for those items fueled by government stimulus cheques. But its operating expenses as a percentage of sales — a key metric watched by investors — increased in part due to $1.5bn in coronavirus-related costs.

Restructuring charge

The results include a $380m charge for business restructuring, including layoffs. Walmart has been reorganising its roughly 4,750 US stores by reducing its corporate and field staff and consolidating divisions, Bloomberg News reported in July.

The retailer, which withdrew guidance in May, didn’t offer a fresh outlook on Tuesday due to uncertainty about Covid-19 and the timing and scale of additional government stimulus spending.

Republican and Democrat negotiators remain at an impasse over renewed coronavirus relief. US Federal Reserve officials and private economists have both emphasised that a sharp drop-off in government spending would hurt any US recovery.

President Donald Trump signed orders on August 8 that extend supplementary unemployment insurance payments and offered employers a deferral on collection of payroll taxes. Still, estimates of their impact are just a fraction of the $1-trillion stimulus package proposed by Republicans, let alone the $3.4-trillion relief proposed by Democrats.

Bloomberg