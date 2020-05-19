National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 is changing e-commerce trends in SA

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about how Covid-19 has changed online retail in SA

19 May 2020 - 14:56 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO

Last Thursday, the government backtracked on its decision to ban large parts of e-commerce, as the Covid-19 lockdown has prompted a surge in online transactions. According to a recent Nielsen syndicated study on the effect of the lockdown on consumer behaviour in SA, there has been a sharp uptick of South Africans shopping online, with 37% of the respondents saying they are shopping via e-commerce.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks Laurian Venter, director at a leading SA e-tailer; Hilton Eachus, chief customer officer at DPD Laser; and Paul Cook, MD of venture capital company Silvertree, about what this means for online retail in the country, which is still quite far behind markets elsewhere in the developed world.

