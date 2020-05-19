WATCH: Covid-19 is changing e-commerce trends in SA

Last Thursday, the government backtracked on its decision to ban large parts of e-commerce, as the Covid-19 lockdown has prompted a surge in online transactions. According to a recent Nielsen syndicated study on the effect of the lockdown on consumer behaviour in SA, there has been a sharp uptick of South Africans shopping online, with 37% of the respondents saying they are shopping via e-commerce.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks Laurian Venter, director at a leading SA e-tailer; Hilton Eachus, chief customer officer at DPD Laser; and Paul Cook, MD of venture capital company Silvertree, about what this means for online retail in the country, which is still quite far behind markets elsewhere in the developed world.