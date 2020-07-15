EXCLUSIVE: CNA pins its recovery hopes on back-to-school shopping in 2021
The company has survived through lockdown under its new owners, led by CEO Benjamin Trisk
15 July 2020 - 20:38
The CEO of CNA, Benjamin Trisk, only expects a recovery for the stationery business when back-to-school shopping starts in 2021. Trisk is part of a consortium that bought the company from troubled retailer Edcon.
The 120-year-old CNA was sold to Astoria Investments and other shareholders, including Trisk, for R1 in February by Edcon, which two months later went into business rescue. Edcon bought CNA, one of SA’s oldest brands, in 2002 for R141m.
