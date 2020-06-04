Clicks to appeal against court ruling that it owns a medicines factory
Retailer loses four-year legal battle with the Independent Community Pharmacy Association
04 June 2020 - 20:08
Clicks says it will appeal against the Western Cape High Court ruling that found it owns a drug-making facility, which is illegal for a pharmacy owner.
The beauty and pharmacy retailer has lost its four-year legal battle with the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA), which represents independent pharmacies, over its ownership of Unicorn Pharmaceuticals.
