Clicks to appeal against court ruling that it owns a medicines factory Retailer loses four-year legal battle with the Independent Community Pharmacy Association

Clicks says it will appeal against the Western Cape High Court ruling that found it owns a drug-making facility, which is illegal for a pharmacy owner.

The beauty and pharmacy retailer has lost its four-year legal battle with the Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA), which represents independent pharmacies, over its ownership of Unicorn Pharmaceuticals.