Tesla and other carmakers likely to open soon in the US

Southfield/Shanghai — Tesla plans to reopen its sole US car plant as soon as Friday, setting up another possible battle with county- and city-level health authorities in California.

The company aims to restart the factory on Friday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk told staff on Thursday in an e-mail seen by Bloomberg. Musk cited California governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement earlier that he will let manufacturers in parts of the state resume operations starting on Friday.

What Musk didn’t mention in his memo is that Newsom also said earlier that counties could remain more restrictive than the state. Alameda County, where Tesla’s plant is located, said it is leaving in place its health order that contributed to the company idling its plant on March 23.

A Tesla representative in China declined to comment outside regular US business hours.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a separate announcement on Thursday with clearer implications for General Motors (GM), Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, giving the companies and their suppliers the green light to reopen starting from May 11. The three carmakers had scheduled the restart of their North American plants for May 18.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families.“

Whitmer’s decision clears the way for parts suppliers to start running their assembly lines to support vehicle plants resuming production later this month.

On Twitter, Newson’s announcement elicited a cheer from Musk, who has sharply criticised shutdown orders. But Alameda County, which is home to Tesla’s plant in Fremont, said in a statement on Thursday that its current health order, which extends to the end of May, takes precedence.

“We will continue to work with our community and business leaders to accomplish careful, measured progress that allows us to maintain our gains as we move forward to further opening and better times ahead,” Alameda said in a joint statement issued by San Francisco Bay area counties and cities.

Separately, Tesla suspended production at its only other car factory — located on the outskirts of Shanghai — this week and many workers who were supposed to return to work on Wednesday, after China’s five-day Labour Day break, were told that their holiday would be extended and they will return on May 9, people familiar with the matter have said.

Newsom’s deference

In a press conference, Newsom said the state isn’t telling local governments that feel it’s too soon to reopen to modify their orders.

“For example, the Bay Area, Northern California, they have guidelines where they are a little more strict than these guidelines,” he said. “If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right.”

Michigan is providing clear guidance for vehicle companies, component makers and factory workers after weeks of uncertainty about the timing. Most automotive output ground to a halt in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and brace for a slump in car demand from home-bound consumers.

Losing just two weeks of production cost GM $600m in cash in the first quarter, and carmakers have been borrowing money to tide them over during a shutdown likely to hurt second-quarter earnings even more.

Union’s response

The United Automobile Workers (UAW), which members run the assembly lines at Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler, has resisted earlier efforts to reopen plants. But the union’s president, Rory Gamble, signaled earlier this week that the UAW would defer to the manufacturers after participating in meetings with them on ensuring worker safety.

“We all knew this day would come at some point,” Gamble said in a statement. “While the companies have the sole contractual right to determine the opening of plants, our UAW focus and role is and will continue to be, on health and safety protocols in which we have the contractual right to protect our members.”

Under Whitmer’s new executive order, manufacturers must implement a series of measures designed to protect workers from Covid-19. These requirements include a daily screening protocol when workers enter plants, including a questionnaire and temperature checks “as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained”.

They must also create dedicated entry points at every facility and suspend visits by all personnel deemed non-essential, such as factory tour guests. Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler already have those protocols in place.

