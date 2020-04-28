Companies / Retail & Consumer Locked-down SA consumers finally embrace online shopping BL PREMIUM

Online discount seller OneDayOnly stopped advertising for new clients during the lockdown as their products can only be delivered when the economy reopens, but their new customers have spiked.

Online shopping makes up a small proportion of overall retail sales in SA, but it has experienced an uptick in recent years helped by increased access to the internet. The five-week nationwide lockdown is also expected to boost e-commerce as people avoid going to shops to adhere to social distancing rules during the Covid-19 disaster.