WATCH: How Covid-19 has lifted Clicks

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and retail analyst Syd Vianello talk to Business Day TV about the increase in health and beauty sales

24 April 2020 - 07:41 Business Day TV
Clicks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Covid-19 has given Clicks a boost, as the retailer experienced unprecedented sales of hygiene and health-care products following the announcement of the national lockdown.

As a result, health and beauty sales during its half year grew 9.6% while turnover increased by a similar amount.

Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and retail analyst Syd Vianello about the numbers and what it suggests about the industry.

