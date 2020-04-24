WATCH: How Covid-19 has lifted Clicks

Covid-19 has given Clicks a boost, as the retailer experienced unprecedented sales of hygiene and health-care products following the announcement of the national lockdown.

As a result, health and beauty sales during its half year grew 9.6% while turnover increased by a similar amount.

Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and retail analyst Syd Vianello about the numbers and what it suggests about the industry.