News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has lifted Clicks
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and retail analyst Syd Vianello talk to Business Day TV about the increase in health and beauty sales
24 April 2020 - 07:41
Covid-19 has given Clicks a boost, as the retailer experienced unprecedented sales of hygiene and health-care products following the announcement of the national lockdown.
As a result, health and beauty sales during its half year grew 9.6% while turnover increased by a similar amount.
Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder and retail analyst Syd Vianello about the numbers and what it suggests about the industry.
Or listen to the full audio: