Companies / Retail & Consumer PIONEER FOODS PepsiCo deal shows BEE does not faze investors, says Ebrahim Patel BL PREMIUM

US multinational PepsiCo’s R26bn purchase of Pioneer Foods is proof that SA can attract foreign direct investment while ensuring workers are given greater ownership of the economy, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Sunday.

The finalisation of the transaction launched in July 2019 comes as the local economy tipped into recession.