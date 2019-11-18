Pioneer Foods says trade barriers hit exports to rest of Africa
18 November 2019 - 19:14
Sasko owner Pioneer Foods, which is in the middle of a takeover by PepsiCo, says exports into the rest of Africa have taken strain because of the protectionist policies of other governments on the continent.
The group, also the owner of the Ceres and Spekko brands, said volatile currencies and constrained consumers markets in other African countries depressed export volumes.
