AB InBev to launch new R5.4bn black empowerment scheme

The world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, said on Monday the unwinding of its SAB Zanele BEE (BEE) scheme will deliver R9.7bn to participants, the highest value creation for such a scheme in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

SAB Zanele retailer shareholders who invested R100 in 2010 will receive a pretax payout of about R76,000 when the transaction unwinds after the end of March 2020, the brewer said as it announced the details of its new scheme.

A new BEE ownership transaction will be implemented through a new company called SAB Zenzele Kabili that will own R5.4bn worth of AB InBev shares, the company said.

Some 29,000 SAB Zenzele Retailer shareholders will be eligible to invest in the new empowerment transaction, while participants in the company’s employment share option plan can choose to reinvest. There will also be a new employment share option plan for qualifying employees.

Included in the elements of the transaction, SAB will contribute the equivalent of R2.973bn worth of AB InBev shares to SAB Zenzele Kabili, and in return SAB Zenzele Kabili will issue preference shares to SAB.

SAB will contribute the equivalent of R811m worth of AB InBev shares, from the end of March, at no further cost to SAB Zenzele Kabili to further enhance the capital structure of SAB Zenzele Kabili, the company said.

The SAB Foundation has committed to reinvest the equivalent of up to R400m worth of AB InBev shares into SAB Zenzele Kabili.

