Now AB InBev puts pot into tea
15 December 2019 - 05:00
The world's biggest brewer will kick off its push into cannabis-infused beverages with a lineup of flavoured teas - lavender chamomile, vanilla rooibos and peach ginger green.
The "Everie" teas will contain 98% pure cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychotropic ingredient in cannabis, with only a trace - 0.05mg - of THC, the component that gets you high.
