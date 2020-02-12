Companies / Industrials Fawu to refer SAB to Competition Commission over job cuts The trade union says plan to cut about 500 jobs contravenes conditions for the AB InBev merger BL PREMIUM

The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) intends to file a complaint with the Competition Commission on Thursday to block South African Breweries’ (SAB) plans to retrench hundreds of workers, says deputy general secretary Mayoyo Mngomezulu.

He said SAB was in breach of the merger agreement entered into by its parent company, AB InBev, and the commission in 2016 after its takeover of the local beer maker was finalised. The commission investigates abuse of dominant positions by companies as well as mergers & acquisitions.