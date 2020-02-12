Fawu to refer SAB to Competition Commission over job cuts
The trade union says plan to cut about 500 jobs contravenes conditions for the AB InBev merger
12 February 2020 - 20:18
The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) intends to file a complaint with the Competition Commission on Thursday to block South African Breweries’ (SAB) plans to retrench hundreds of workers, says deputy general secretary Mayoyo Mngomezulu.
He said SAB was in breach of the merger agreement entered into by its parent company, AB InBev, and the commission in 2016 after its takeover of the local beer maker was finalised. The commission investigates abuse of dominant positions by companies as well as mergers & acquisitions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now