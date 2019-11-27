Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff finalises Unitrans sale Remaining stake will be sold as part of a broad-based BEE deal for which a share purchase agreement has been signed with black-owned investment group Kapela Holdings BL PREMIUM

Embattled retailer Steinhoff has finalised yet another sale of its noncore operations, this time its motor retail business, Unitrans.

The sale of Unitrans, one of SA’s biggest car dealers with a network of 99 branches countrywide, comes just months after Steinhoff sold its stake in industrial holdings group Kap and only a week after announcing that its Australasian unit, Greenlit, will sell its merchandise division.