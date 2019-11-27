Steinhoff finalises Unitrans sale
Remaining stake will be sold as part of a broad-based BEE deal for which a share purchase agreement has been signed with black-owned investment group Kapela Holdings
27 November 2019 - 13:30
Embattled retailer Steinhoff has finalised yet another sale of its noncore operations, this time its motor retail business, Unitrans.
The sale of Unitrans, one of SA’s biggest car dealers with a network of 99 branches countrywide, comes just months after Steinhoff sold its stake in industrial holdings group Kap and only a week after announcing that its Australasian unit, Greenlit, will sell its merchandise division.
